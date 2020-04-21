Arrests for April 22 Edition

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- Jeanne A. Wiley, 70, of Eagle Rock, drunk in public, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, April 13
- Giovani C. Cantrell, 25, of Roanoke, domestic assault, April 16
- Deborah A. Pheasant, 62, of Bedford, possession of a Schedule drug, April 17
- Corey D. Smith, 50, of Roanoke, giving false identity to law enforcement, identity theft to avoid arrest, April 18
