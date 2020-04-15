The Fincastle Herald

Arrests for April 15 Edition

2 hours ago
0 Views
1 Min Read

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

  • Benjamin D. Lee, 25, of Troutville, possession of a Schedule drug, April 6
  • Richard B. Henry, 37, of Clifton Forge, petit larceny, breaking and entering, April 7
  • Jason D. Lyle, 38, of Cloverdale, defrauding a restaurant or motel, April 7
  • Corrina M. Duprey, 38, of Ellenburg Depot, N.Y., manufacture/distribute a Schedule drug, April 8
  • Corrine A. Peryea, 30, of Morrisville, N.Y., manufacture/distribute a Schedule drug, April 8
  • Gary L. Williams, 30, of Rocky Mount, possession of stolen property, April 8
  • Joe T. Tyler, 58, of Blue Ridge, domestic assault, April 9
  • Caleb A. Spears, 24, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, April 11
  • Timothy S. Richardson, 45, of Troutville, drunk in public, April 12
  • Joshua B. Bowes, 30, of Roanoke, forgery and uttering, April 12

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here

Facebook

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Thank you for supporting local journalism. Please enjoy four free articles per month.

Subscribe | Login