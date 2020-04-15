Arrests for April 15 Edition

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- Benjamin D. Lee, 25, of Troutville, possession of a Schedule drug, April 6
- Richard B. Henry, 37, of Clifton Forge, petit larceny, breaking and entering, April 7
- Jason D. Lyle, 38, of Cloverdale, defrauding a restaurant or motel, April 7
- Corrina M. Duprey, 38, of Ellenburg Depot, N.Y., manufacture/distribute a Schedule drug, April 8
- Corrine A. Peryea, 30, of Morrisville, N.Y., manufacture/distribute a Schedule drug, April 8
- Gary L. Williams, 30, of Rocky Mount, possession of stolen property, April 8
- Joe T. Tyler, 58, of Blue Ridge, domestic assault, April 9
- Caleb A. Spears, 24, of Roanoke, possession of a Schedule drug, April 11
- Timothy S. Richardson, 45, of Troutville, drunk in public, April 12
- Joshua B. Bowes, 30, of Roanoke, forgery and uttering, April 12
