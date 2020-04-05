Arrest made at Radford Delimart

Tuesday, March 31, at 1:50 p.m. officers from the Radford City Police Department were dispatched to 2307 West Main Street, the West-End Delimart, in reference to a man threatening employees with a knife.

The offender fled the scene before the arrival of the officers. Nevertheless, the officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect and the vehicle in which he fled and arrested the suspect without incident.

Hoover Ray Meeks, 67, of Fieldale, Va., was arrested on three counts of assault (18.2-57) and one count of reckless driving (46.2-861). He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond. No further information will be released at this time.