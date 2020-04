A man in his 70’s is the latest confirmed case of COVID-19 in Henry County. Nancy Bell, public information officer with the West Piedmont Health District, said officials have determined the man had a “known exposure to COVID-19.”

He developed symptoms consistent with illness on April 4, and is hospitalized.

His close contacts were identified and have been quarantined, she said, adding that n o other information available at this time.

