A man in his 60s is the most recent case of COVID-19 identified May 7 in Henry County, bringing the number of cases now to 21, according to Nancy Bell, public information officer with the West Piedmont Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.

The man had known exposure to the illness and has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, Bell wrote.

He is isolated at home and his close contacts have been identified, she added.

Additional details were not available.