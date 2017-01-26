Latest Story
Chef Drew delights diners at Vinton Baptist
VINTON–Chef Drew Buzik is best known in Vinton as the former owner and chef of the legendary Café Succotash Restaurant, located for many years on Pollard Street in Vinton—where the Red Jasmine can now be found. He is also recognized for his Café Succotash Fine Foods and Catering, which is located on the Vinton... »
Vinton wants to help commercial property owners and prospective businesses connect
VINTON–If you own commercial property in the Town of Vinton that is available for purchase or leasing, Assistant Town Manager Richard “Pete” Peters would like to hear from you. Peters says he is getting frequent requests from businesses that want to come to Vinton and is having difficulty finding spaces for them since he... »
New coffee shop opens in Vinton Library
VINTON–A new coffee shop has opened in the Vinton Library—the East County Café. The café is taking over the mezzanine space formerly occupied by Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Company. The café formally opened on December 12. It is managed and operated by the Roanoke County Parks and Recreation Department, an extension of... »
Virginia Tech bugs visit Vinton Scouts
VINTON–Jackie Brown from the Entomology Department in the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences visited the Cub and Boy Scouts at Thrasher Memorial on December 6. She brought along a tub of giant cockroaches, a tarantula, and scorpions for the boys to study and examine up close. The Entomology Department at Virginia... »
Want to learn Chinese—come to Vinton
VINTON–Downtown Vinton is unique and even contradictory in many ways. It is filled with historic buildings, some undergoing dramatic renovations, but also has a new state-of-the-art public library. It has recently become home to the only craft brewery in Roanoke County. Strangely enough, Vinton also has a Chinese language school located at the HIVE... »
Project Blue Light honors fallen officers
VINTON–Project Blue Light honors and remembers law enforcement officers who have given their lives in service to their profession and their surviving families, and thanks those officers “who continue to work America’s increasingly dangerous streets each and every day of the year.” This remembrance dates back to 1989 when the C.O.P.S (Concerns of Police... »